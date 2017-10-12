White License, Free Expression & Death Threats: The Challenges Of Confronting Racism

Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario

Talk by Professor Johnny Eric Williams, Professor of Sociology (Trinity College, Connecticut), who used controversial racially-charged language on social media to draw attention to systemic racism. Williams will discuss the challenges of confronting racism and explore the limits of free expression in the university. Noon-1:30 pm. Free. Room 103. Pre-register.

