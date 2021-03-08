NOW MagazineAll EventsWhitehorse

Whitehorse

Whitehorse

by
9 9 people viewed this event.

Horseshoe Hootenanny livestream concert from The Horseshoe Tavern. Log in 7:30 pm, concert 8:15 pm. All ages. $24-$28. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/whitehorse-tickets-144478265381

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-03-28 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-03-28 @ 09:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.