Who is ‘Free’ to Speak of “Genocide”? Perspectives on Reclaiming Power and Place

When the The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was published, the use of this term “genocide” triggered academic controversy, media frenzy, and strong reactions across Indian country and settler society. Join a panel to discuss this important topic. Panelists are Cyndy Baskin, Len Findlay, Lynn Lavallée. Moderated by Karyn Pugliese. 2 pm. Free. Zoom link - http://ryerson.zoom.us/j/92055805209