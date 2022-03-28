Who Is We: Voices Across the Divides

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
The Art of Time Ensemble and Writers Collective of Canada invite you to experience the transformative and healing aspects of writing, of creativity. We hope the personalities and respective experiences of these writers will grab your imagination as it has for ours. Who Is We offers space to under-represented artists who share with us their dynamic writing exposing their wisdom, confusion, wit and fear. Listen, watch, see our sisters, our comrades, our neighbours, ourselves, and in that, a new community.
How can writing transform a life? Of the writer, of the listener? How are we rescued by a new voice, finding within us a purpose we’ve never experienced before? Whose voices matter?
Who is We?
May 12-14 at 8 pm. Tickets $19-$89 (stu/srs from $16). Livestream tickets available for May 14 performance.
Directed and Staged by: Daniel MacIvor
Music By: Jonathan Goldsmith
Projection Design By: Laurie-Shawn Borzovoy
Partnered with the Writers’ Collective of Canada
Location Address - 231 Queens Quay West, Toronto, ON, M5J 2G8
Event Price - $19-$89 (stu/srs from $16)