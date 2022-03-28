Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Who Is We: Voices Across the Divides

Mar 28, 2022

Who Is We: Voices Across the Divides

23 23 people viewed this event.

The Art of Time Ensemble and Writers Collective of Canada invite you to experience the transformative and healing aspects of writing, of creativity. We hope the personalities and respective experiences of these writers will grab your imagination as it has for ours.  Who Is We offers space to under-represented artists who share with us their dynamic writing exposing their wisdom, confusion, wit and fear.  Listen, watch, see our sisters, our comrades, our neighbours, ourselves, and in that, a new community.

How can writing transform a life? Of the writer, of the listener?  How are we rescued by a new voice, finding within us a purpose we’ve never experienced before?  Whose voices matter?

Who is We?

May 12-14 at 8 pm. Tickets $19-$89 (stu/srs from $16). Livestream tickets available for May 14 performance.

Directed and Staged by: Daniel MacIvor
Music By:  Jonathan Goldsmith
Projection Design By: Laurie-Shawn Borzovoy
Partnered with the Writers’ Collective of Canada

Additional Details

Location Address - 231 Queens Quay West, Toronto, ON, M5J 2G8

Event Price - $19-$89 (stu/srs from $16)

Date And Time

Thu, May 12th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to Sat, May 14th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Theatre

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine