Who Is We: Voices Across the Divides

The Art of Time Ensemble and Writers Collective of Canada invite you to experience the transformative and healing aspects of writing, of creativity. We hope the personalities and respective experiences of these writers will grab your imagination as it has for ours. Who Is We offers space to under-represented artists who share with us their dynamic writing exposing their wisdom, confusion, wit and fear. Listen, watch, see our sisters, our comrades, our neighbours, ourselves, and in that, a new community.

How can writing transform a life? Of the writer, of the listener? How are we rescued by a new voice, finding within us a purpose we’ve never experienced before? Whose voices matter?

Who is We?

May 12-14 at 8 pm. Tickets $19-$89 (stu/srs from $16). Livestream tickets available for May 14 performance.

Directed and Staged by: Daniel MacIvor

Music By: Jonathan Goldsmith

Projection Design By: Laurie-Shawn Borzovoy

Partnered with the Writers’ Collective of Canada