Who Killed Vicent Chin?

Reel Asian International Film Festival to commemorate Asian Heritage Month presents a virtual screening of the documentary that investigates one of the most infamous hate crimes in Asian American history. The film will be followed by a panel discussion with co-director Renee Tajima-Peña, Vincent Chin’s cousin and activist/educator Annie Tan, and Chinese Canadian filmmaker Yung Chang. May 26 at midnight and viewable until May 27 at 11:59 pm. On sale May 17. Free. https://www.reelasian.com/