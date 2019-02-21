who we are in the dark

Canadian Stage and Peggy Baker Dance Projects present contemporary choreography by Baker featuring seven dancers and live music. Jeremy Gara and Sarah Neufeld of the rock band Arcade Fire are joined by seven dancers in this work that explores shifting identities, betrayals, secrets and intimacies played out in the dark. Opens Feb 21 and runs to Feb 24, Thu & Sat 8 pm, Fri 7 pm, Sun 2 pm. $51-$111.