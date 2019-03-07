Whorestories: Sex Worker Rights Day Edition
Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3
In this inaugural edition of Whorestories we're bringing the community together to celebrate International Sex Worker Rights Day. Join us for true stories about sex work told from the front lines by the pros themselves. Hosted by AK Saini, a decade-long veteran of the sex industry, writer, activist and all-around bitch. 7 pm. Free.
