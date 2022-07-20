Who was Shakespeare? Does it matter? Sky Gilbert (renowned playwright, artistic trailblazer) thinks he was an aesthete; a poet whose plays are about poetry and their effect on us.

“In Titus Shakespeare writes against didacticism. We watch intense characters trying to use poetry as a moral blueprint for life — and failing, ridiculously and miserably.” – Sky Gilbert, Director

In tackling Titus Andronicus, perhaps Shakespeare’s most baffling play, Gilbert is drawing on his research for his new book Shakespeare Beyond Science: When Poetry Was the World, released in 2020 by Guernica Editions. Gilbert has adapted Titus Andronicus for a post-Covid era, asking the question on all our minds: Who’s Afraid of Titus Andronicus? By reducing Titus Andronicus to approximately one hour and 18 concise scenes, Gilbert hones in on the language and the story to present Titus as a queer play about poeticized violence. This adaption asks (but does not answer) the question: does art harm us? Should it?

August 31-September 3 at Red Sandcastle Theatre, 922 Queen East. Presented by Eldritch Theatre.

Tickets: $15 Arts Worker/$25 Advance/$35 Door. www.redsandcastletheatre.com/tickets