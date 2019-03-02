Why are Sweet Potatoes Sweet?

Assembly Chef's Hall 111 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2G4

Everyone loves the delicious taste of American sweet potatoes. Now here’s your chance to learn some little-known facts from a former grower and to see just how versatile this nutritious vegetable can be. Join us for a tasting event featuring innovative sweet potato recipes created by Chef Elie Herrera, Chef Ness Levy and Chef Punit Sehgal. Noon-1:30 pm. Free.

Tickets: eventbrite.ca/e/why-are-sweet-potatoes-sweet-tickets-56649666678

