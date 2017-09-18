Why Should I Care: Mental Health In Education
Madison Avenue Pub 14 Madison, Toronto, Ontario M5R 2S1
Discussion about how we can reduce barriers to accessing mental health care for students and the role we can play in reducing stigma. With Deborah Goldberg from the Ministry of Education, Patricia Marra-Stapleton, Mental Health Leader for the Toronto District Catholic School Board and Jane Stewart from Justice for Children and Youth. 7 pm. No cover. RSVP.
Info
Free
Community Events