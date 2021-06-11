Wigwam Chi-Chemung

Myseum presents an art installation and Indigenous interpretive learning center in partnership with Indigenous intellectual, poet, painter, broadcaster, filmmaker, and orator Elder Duke Redbird. A 40ft pontoon houseboat covered in indigenous painted artwork will be docked at Ontario Place for the duration of the summer. This year’s program also features interpretive panels and an interpretive phone line with audio content about Wigwam and the Indigenous history of Toronto’s waterfront. June 21 till Oct 1. 955 Lakeshore Blvd W. https://www.wigwamchichemung.com