Wigwam Chi-Chemung: Canada Day – An Indigenous Perspective

Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario

Elder Redbird will give context to Canada Day commemorations and share the story of the 1805 treaty between the Mississaugas of the Credit and the Settlers, and will include storytelling. July 1 from 1-2:30 pm. Free.

Presented by Myseum of Toronto.

wigwamchichemung.com/events/canada

Info

Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
