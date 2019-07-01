Wigwam Chi-Chemung: Canada Day – An Indigenous Perspective
Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario
Elder Redbird will give context to Canada Day commemorations and share the story of the 1805 treaty between the Mississaugas of the Credit and the Settlers, and will include storytelling. July 1 from 1-2:30 pm. Free.
Presented by Myseum of Toronto.
Info
Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events