Wigwam Chi-Chemung: Eagle Drum Girl
Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario
Family focused event, Young People’s Theatre will perform a theatrical reading of Elder Duke Redbird’s play, Eagle Drum Girl, featuring Elder Redbird himself. The event will also include dance and drumming performances. 1-2:30 pm. Free. RSVP.
eventbrite.ca/e/wigwam-chi-chemung-eagle-drum-girl-tickets-63412445331
Info
