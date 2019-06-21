Wigwam Chi-Chemung: Strawberry Moon
Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario
The Strawberry or Heartberry moon has special meaning to Indigenous Peoples of the Eastern Woodlands and signifies the beginning of summer. This event, taking place on National Indigenous Peoples Day, will feature a blessing of the boat and smudging ceremony, drum and dance performances, and a poetry recital lead by Elder Dr. Redbird. 12:30-3 pm. Free.
Presented by Myseum of Toronto.
Info
Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events