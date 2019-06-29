Wigwam Chi-Chemung (translation: Big House Canoe) is an art installation and Indigenous interpretive learning centre presented by Myseum in partnership with Duke Redbird. The 40-foot pontoon houseboat covered with Indigenous artwork painted by muralist Phil Cote, Duke Redbird, and crew will be docked at the Ontario Place Marina from June to October 2019. Free.

Throughout the summer, Wigwam Chi-Chemung will hold public hours offering a place for people to engage with, ask question of, and learn from the perspectives of Indigenous elders. As the Presenting Partner, Myseum will host a series of programs at Ontario Place from June to August that further explore the heritage and achievements of Toronto’s Indigenous communities.