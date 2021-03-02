Virtual table reading of the new comedy by Dan Rosen with Eric McCormack, Oliver Dench, Colm Feore, Ger Wyn Davies, Zuleikha Robinson, Luke Humphrey and others. Proceeds support The Actors Fund and The Actors Fund of Canada. March 12-17. Admission by donation https://www.muchadoaboutwil.com/tickets-donations

Set in 1590, “Wil” introduces us to 26-year-old Wil Shakespeare – a promising, but floundering playwright with a wife, three children, a ballooning mortgage and a new play that just closed on opening night at the Stratford-Upon-Avon Supper Theater. Things look bleak until Wil’s trusted agent, Bernie Shylock, lands Wil his first professional gig – running the summer stock theatre program at Elsinore Castle in Denmark. Upon arrival in Denmark, and ready to work out his new play, “Romeo & Juliet,” Wil finds instead the royal Hamlet clan under siege by thieves and murderers looking to overthrow the kingdom, and he realizes that putting on a respectable performance of the world’s greatest doomed romance might be the least of his worries.