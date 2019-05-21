Wild Bee Club

Explore native bees and pollination, observe bees emerge and build nests and identify plants used by native pollinators. As volunteer scientists, we can make observations that will add to our understanding of native bees, the plants they use, their co-evolution, and how pollination happens in a city rooftop garden. Bee club uses the Audio Bee Cabinet – an observable nest site and art piece giving a sensory experience with magnified views. Hosted by Susan Fry, PhD candidate at University of Toronto.

Weekly, May 21 to Sep 17, Tuesdays 5-6 pm. Free. RSVP and more details on eventbrite.ca

For more information, please contact Susan at s.frye@mail.utoronto.ca, 416-699-7920 ext 405.