Wild & Queer: a Wonder Wander with Joce Two Crows Tremblay

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Come on a Wonder Wander, frolic and enjoy the fabulous Queer nature of our other-than-human Relatives. From Two Spirit teachings of Changing Ones, to stories of Queer Ecologies, learn about our inseparable connection to the Land, and just how Queer it really is. 1 pm. Free. RSVP for Zoom link.  highparknaturecentre.com/special-events

Free, Queer
