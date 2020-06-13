Wild & Queer: a Wonder Wander with Joce Two Crows Tremblay
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Come on a Wonder Wander, frolic and enjoy the fabulous Queer nature of our other-than-human Relatives. From Two Spirit teachings of Changing Ones, to stories of Queer Ecologies, learn about our inseparable connection to the Land, and just how Queer it really is. 1 pm. Free. RSVP for Zoom link. highparknaturecentre.com/special-events
Info
Free, Queer
Community Events