Work by five emerging Canadian artists: Carrie Allison, Omar Badrin, Catherine Blackburn, Emily Jan and Humboldt Magnussen. Through a range of textile processes and materials, these artists render fabulous flora and fauna that are defiantly aberrant, untamed, and uncultivated. Oct 2-Mar 15, reception 6-7:30 pm Oct 2.

See website for dates for curator tours, teach-ins and workshops: textilemuseum.ca/exhibitions/upcoming-exhibitions/wild!