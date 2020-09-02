Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition

The world-renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year (WPY) exhibition returns to the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) on November 21, 2020. This acclaimed photography competition from the Natural History Museum (NHM) in London, now in its 56th year, brings together 100 new images. The exhibition will make its North American debut once again at the ROM and the ROM will be the exclusive Canadian venue for this international photography contest.

November 21, 2020-May 2, 2021. Ticket information is available at rom.on.ca.