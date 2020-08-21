NOW MagazineAll EventsWilfried Grootens Virtual Studio Tour and Artist Talk

Wilfried Grootens Virtual Studio Tour and Artist Talk

Sandra Ainsley Gallery

Wilfried Grootens Virtual Studio Tour and Artist Talk

by Sandra Ainsley Gallery
 
241 people viewed this event.

Sandra Ainsley Gallery presents a virtual talk with the German glass artist. August 29 at 1 pm ET. Free.

Pre-register via email: contact@sandraainsleygallery.com.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-29 @ 01:00 PM to
@ 02:00 PM
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar or Talk
 

Event Category

Art
 
 

Location Page

Sandra Ainsley Gallery

 

Share With Friends

Sandra Ainsley Gallery

Comments are Closed.