Will COVID-19 Bring Us Together or Blow Us Apart? The Global Security Implications of the Pandemic

What are the national and international security implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic catastrophe caused by it? Janice Stein will discuss the historical security lessons of previous pandemics and depressions, Jon Lindsay will consider emerging military and strategic dangers exacerbated by COVID-19, and Ron Deibert will discuss the cybersecurity and surveillance threats associated with the unprecedented relocation of life online. Hosted by Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy at the University of Toronto. 11 am. Free. http://bit.ly/2YUPBKo