Green Light Arts & Theatre Passe Muraille present a show created & performed by Janice Jo Lee. Multidisciplinary folk artist Lee performs an interactive musical satire about the limits someone will go to for companionship. Previews from Oct 25, opens Oct 30 and runs to Nov 11, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, Sun 2 pm. $17-$33. BackSpace.

www.passemuraille.ca