William Shakespeare's A Christmas Carol

Driftwood Theatre's Play In A Pub series presents a holiday-themed mashup of the Bard and Charles Dickens, created by Ian Doescher. When miserly theatre owner Ebenezer Scrooge puts the "humbug" in Christmas, he’s transported on a redemptive journey to save his very soul. Haunted by the spirits of Christmas past (Puck), present (Falstaff) and future (Hamlet’s dad), Scrooge learns to appreciate the true spirit of the holiday season as only Shakespeare can imagine. Dec 15 at 2 pm. $25-$55.

Also at Old Stone Brewery in Peterborough (Dec 10) and Town Brewery in Whitby (Dec 11), see website for details.

driftwoodtheatre.com/see/playinapub