wind in the leaves with allies and friends

The Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance 304 Parliament, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3A4

Citadel + Compagnie present an improvised dance piece blending poetic storytelling and music, featuring Olga Barrios and Monica Gontovnic and wind in the leaves collective, curated by Charles C. Smith. Nov 15-16 at 8 pm. $25.

citadelcie.com/wind-in-the-leaves-with-allies-and-friends-nov-2019

The Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance 304 Parliament, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3A4
416-364-8011
