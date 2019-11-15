wind in the leaves with allies and friends
Citadel + Compagnie present an improvised dance piece blending poetic storytelling and music, featuring Olga Barrios and Monica Gontovnic and wind in the leaves collective, curated by Charles C. Smith. Nov 15-16 at 8 pm. $25.
citadelcie.com/wind-in-the-leaves-with-allies-and-friends-nov-2019
The Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance 304 Parliament, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3A4 View Map
Stage
Dance