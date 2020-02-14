wind in the leaves with allies and friends
The Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance 304 Parliament, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3A4
Citadel + Compagnie present Sashar Zarif performing HAQ, a solo using Sufi poetries; and Aria Evans will present a duet exploring how we find our roots to become grounded in belonging, responsibility, vulnerability and compassion. The evening is curated by charles c. smith. Feb 14-15 at 8 pm. $25.
