wind in the leaves with allies and friends *CANCELLED*

The Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance 304 Parliament, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3A4

Citadel + Compagnie present choreography and dance by wind in the leaves collective and Atri Nundy. Mar 13-14 at 8 pm. $25.

** NOTE: This event has been cancelled due to public health concerns. All current ticket holders will be contacted directly. All tickets will be fully refunded. ** info@citadelcie.com

The Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance 304 Parliament, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3A4 View Map
Stage
Dance
416-364-8011
