Wine and Spirit Festival

The Wine & Spirit Festival is proud to be reunited with the Redpath Waterfront Festival for this banner year. From pairing amazing wines with the best foods in our Wine & Food School and Cocktails 101 in our Cocktail Class, to some of the world’s finest spirits, live music and a waterfront breeze, the Wine & Spirit Festival, presented by Sobeys, is the perfect event to kick off the summer season … a summer solstice. Click on our website link below for all the info you need to know. Friday June 22 from 5 - 11pm, and Saturday June 23 from noon - 10 pm. Early bird tickets on sale now. Save $5.

drinkinc.ca/events/3/wine-&-spirit-festival-2018-presented-by-sobeys

This is a Beck Taxi sponsored event. Beck Taxis will be on hand to get you home safe. Please drink responsibly. A portion of all ticket sales from this event goes directly to the Canadian Music Therapy Trust Fund. www.musictherapytrust.ca