Winter Edition Alternative Film Festival

ThatChannel Studios 600 Bay #510, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1C3

The Alternative Film Festival is an IMDb-qualifying quarterly event. Join us as we watch the 6 Best Film of the Festival Finalists for the Winter Edition. 6:30 pm (doors 6 pm). Free entry with complimentary popcorn and beverages! 14+ audience. Seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Email director@altff.org for inquiries.

www.facebook.com/AltFilmFest

Info
ThatChannel Studios 600 Bay #510, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1C3 View Map
Free
Film
