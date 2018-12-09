Winter Fair

to Google Calendar - Winter Fair - 2018-12-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Fair - 2018-12-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Fair - 2018-12-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Fair - 2018-12-09 11:00:00

Equinox Holistic Alternative School 151 Hiawatha, Toronto, Ontario M4L 2Y1

Live entertainment, lunch cafe, artisan market, crafts, face painting, puppet show, woodland pond, amazing winter challenge, oracle, pocket fairy, raffle baskets, children's store and more. 11 am-3 pm. Admission is free, some activities are ticketed. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Glen Rhodes Food Bank.

Info
Equinox Holistic Alternative School 151 Hiawatha, Toronto, Ontario M4L 2Y1 View Map
Festive Season
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Winter Fair - 2018-12-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Fair - 2018-12-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Fair - 2018-12-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Fair - 2018-12-09 11:00:00