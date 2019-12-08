Winter Fair
Equinox Holistic Alternative School 151 Hiawatha, Toronto, Ontario M4L 2Y1
Live entertainment, cafe, artisan market, crafts, face painting, puppet show, woodland pond & more. 11 am-3 pm. Free admission, some ticketed activities. 11 am-3 pm. Admission is free, some activities are ticketed. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Glen Rhodes Food Bank.
Info
Equinox Holistic Alternative School 151 Hiawatha, Toronto, Ontario M4L 2Y1 View Map
Festive Season
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly
Community Events