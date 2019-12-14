Winter in GreekTown
Alexander the Great Parkette NE corner of Logan & Danforth, Toronto, Ontario
East End Arts and GreekTown on the Danforth BIA invite you to come experience the Danforth during a spectacular series of holiday events and activities that light up the darkest nights of the year. Dec 14-29, various times. Free.
A full lineup of events and programs is available at greektowntoronto.com/winter
