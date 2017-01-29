Winter Nights Trivia To Support SHRC

to Google Calendar - Winter Nights Trivia To Support SHRC - 2017-01-29 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Nights Trivia To Support SHRC - 2017-01-29 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Nights Trivia To Support SHRC - 2017-01-29 17:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Nights Trivia To Support SHRC - 2017-01-29 17:00:00

The Firkin on Yonge 207 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2H1

Trivia competition for teams of up to four people. 5-9 pm. $30, adv $25 (benefits the Self-Help Resource Centre).

Additional events in this series: Board Game Night – Sunday, Feb 26 at 5 pm // Simpsons/Seinfeld Trivia Night – Sunday, March 26 at 5 pm. $70 for all three events, see website to buy tickets.

Info

The Firkin on Yonge 207 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2H1 View Map

Community Events
Benefits

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Winter Nights Trivia To Support SHRC - 2017-01-29 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Nights Trivia To Support SHRC - 2017-01-29 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Nights Trivia To Support SHRC - 2017-01-29 17:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Nights Trivia To Support SHRC - 2017-01-29 17:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print