Winter Stations Presents Loop
York Street Park NE corner of York and Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario
A cross between a music box, zoetrope and a railway handcar, the art installation is an interactive retro-futuristic machine powered by you. Visitors can hop two at a time into one of the six illuminated cylinders and pump a lever to activate the lights and glowing images and of Loop. Jan 15-Feb 13, 9 am-10 pm daily.
Info
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Art