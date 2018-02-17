Winterfolk: Brian Jantzi and the Lost Mariachis, Seneca College Independent Music Program Sttudents

Black Swan 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

CD release for Brian Jantzi and the Lost Mariachis at 4 pm. Seneca College Independent Music Program participants Johnny Kennedy, Carlie Garland, Ashley Khan, Zoubi Arros, Noam Halberstadt,Alex Nunes,Kody Laskowsk, Carolina Rodriguez,  Creag Winnacott, Jill Goyeau, Cassie Bachner and Taylor Simpson, 1-4 pm. $25 festival wristband. Main floor. 

