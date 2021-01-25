Celebrate the joys of winter in Canada virtually Feb 5-21. https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winterlude.html

This year’s event has been reinvented to follow public health requirements.

Exploring Canada’s Winter Traditions!—a national virtual show—kicks off the 43rd annual Winterlude on Fri, Feb 5 at 7 pm on the Canadian Heritage YouTube channel.

Featuring Ariane Moffatt, Alexandre Tétrault, the Ivan Fleet Memorial Dancers, the National Arts Centre Orchestra, Corneille, Faouzia, Ria Mae, Masson Stomp, Tracy Trash, William Prince and figure skater Elladj Baldé.

Check out the dedicated artists taking part in the first-ever virtual Winterlude National Ice-Carving Competition. For the first time, Winterlude challenged Canadian professional ice sculptors to present their work simultaneously in Yellowknife, Banff/Lake Louise, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Gatineau, Québec City and Halifax. Each of them had 28 hours to transform 8 blocks of ice into an artwork on the theme of the joys of winter. Starting February 5, you can see their creations online and vote for your three favourites.

Kids and adults alike can experience The Ice Hog Adventure and become characters in a virtual storybook featuring the warm and fuzzy Winterlude mascots.

Download the Winterlude app and add to your experience with exclusive activities. There are playlists, podcasts, masterclasses, do-it-yourself workshops, virtual fireworks and much more.