All-ages holiday clay activities in the lobby. Take a block of clay and shape your wish for the holiday season or New Year. When you’re done, display your clay creation on our lobby shelves for your fellow visitors to enjoy. Nov 17-Jan 5, daily 11 am-3 pm. Free.

*Closed December 25-26 and January 1.

www.gardinermuseum.on.ca/event/wish-in-clay/