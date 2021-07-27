Wish You Were Here

Riverfest Elora presents an outdoor socially-distanced mini music festival with Kardinal Offishall, Haviah Mighty, Wolf Saga, The Trews, Royal Castles, Middlebrook and others. Aug 20-22. All ages. $45-$85, wknd passes avail. Elora Centre for the Arts, 75 Melville, Elora. http://www.riverfestelora.com