Merrill Davis and co-hosts Wanjiko Eke and Irene Morales present the comedy showcase w/ honorary witches Sandra Battaglini, DeAnne Smith, Michelle Shaughnessy, Amanda Day and Jason Allen. 8 pm. $10.

Merrill Davis' smash hit NY/LA showcase Witch Hunt is coming to Toronto! Cohosted by Merrill and fellow witches Wanjiko Eke and Irene Morales & featuring honorary witches Sandra Battaglini, DeAnne Smith, Michelle Shaughnessy, Amanda Day, and Jason Allen! Watch us weave a spell of hilarity in this 420+ venue.

Call 416-450-9125 to reserve!