Witching Hour: Ice Kween Edition

A pro-Queer and pro-Wom*n event with performances by Miss Diamond, Sam Wise the Slutty, Fannie Fullenweider, Sass E. Silver, Mighty Aphrodite, Bellamie Beastly, Blue Wild Rye, and Betsy Swoon. These badass Wom*n will cool down stereotypes, frost over gender roles, and ice out delusions of what makes fierce Wom*n. Jan 19 at 7:30 pm. $20-$40.

eventbrite.ca/e/68166242065 // blackdiamondeventsto@gmail.com

facebook.com/events/419816235317491