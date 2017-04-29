With Glowing Hearts: Oakham House Choir
Calvin Presbyterian Church 26 Delisle, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1S5
The choir will be performing excerpts from Haydn's Creation, Magnificat by Ruth Henderson, The World Premiere of The Future of the Nation by Norbert Palej as well as a selection of music from the time of confederation. 7:30 pm. $30, adv $25, $stu $15, child under 12 free. oakhamchoir.ca
