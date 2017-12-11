Wolfcop and Another Wolfcop Double Feature Holiday Extravaganza

Royal Cinema 608 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B4

Double feature of hit horror-comedies WolfCop & Another WolfCop hosted by Canadian music legend Gowan.  Guests include Lowell Dean (director/writer), Yannick Bisson (Murdoch Mysteries), Amy Matysio (Just Friends), and a special musical guest. 10 pm. $20 early bird advance.   universe.com/events/wolfcop-another-wolfcop-double-feature-with-gowan-tickets-toronto-BGQT3H

Info
Royal Cinema 608 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B4 View Map
Festive Season
Film
