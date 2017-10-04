ABSTRACT 6 18; Women And Girls Love Justice!

Propeller Gallery 30 Abell, Toronto, Ontario

Women And Girls Love Justice! – Jane Murdoch Adams and 14 guest artists celebrate women’s ages-old fight for their human rights, and for social justice. 

ABSTRACT 6 18 – Group show features 18 paintings by 6 abstract artists: Donna Chudnow, Sandra Lambert, Kristen Muenzberg, Linda L Snowden, Lisa Rose, Selina Waxman.

Both shows: Oct 4-15, opening 5:30-8:30 pm Oct 5; artist talk 3-5 pm Oct 15. Free.

