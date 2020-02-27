Women At Play(s) 4 Toronto Edition

Woman At Play(s) is a festival of one-act plays by Canadian female playwrights with female directors & actors. There are six one-act plays ranging from comedic to dramatic about differences between people, ageism, supernatural events, existence, societal perspectives, and identity. Opens Feb 27 and runs to Mar 8, Thu-Sun 8 pm. $20, stu/srs/arts workers $15.

brownpapertickets.com/event/4514630

facebook.com/WAP-107715163988025