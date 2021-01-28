NOW MagazineAll EventsWomen From Space Music Festival

Women From Space Music Festival

Women From Space Music Festival

by
5 5 people viewed this event.

Festival aims to create a space for women during International Women’s Day weekend. Focus of festival is experimental, jazz and improv music. The all-local lineup includes singer/songwriters Thanya Iyer and Laura Barrett, pianist Eve Egoyan, electronic musicians Pursuit Grooves and SlowPitchSound, Tania Gills and more. Concerts are streamed to you virtually into a 3D device called the Holobox Theatre that you assemble, (or you can watch on your computer), shipped to you in advance. Mar 6-8.  Free or pwyc, Holobox Theatre $12 and shipping. (https://womenfromspace.bandcamp.com/releases)

http://womenfromspace.com

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-03-06 to
2021-03-08
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.