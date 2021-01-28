Women From Space Music Festival

Festival aims to create a space for women during International Women’s Day weekend. Focus of festival is experimental, jazz and improv music. The all-local lineup includes singer/songwriters Thanya Iyer and Laura Barrett, pianist Eve Egoyan, electronic musicians Pursuit Grooves and SlowPitchSound, Tania Gills and more. Concerts are streamed to you virtually into a 3D device called the Holobox Theatre that you assemble, (or you can watch on your computer), shipped to you in advance. Mar 6-8. Free or pwyc, Holobox Theatre $12 and shipping. (https://womenfromspace.bandcamp.com/releases)

http://womenfromspace.com