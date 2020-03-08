Women From Space Music Festival - Ingrid Laubrock, Kris Davis, Bea Labikova, Germaine Liu, William Parker, Heather Saumer, Felicity Williams, Alex Samaras, Robin Dann, Thom Gill, Sahara Morimoto, Raphael Roter, Elizabeth Lima, Meghan Cheng

Google Calendar - Women From Space Music Festival - Ingrid Laubrock, Kris Davis, Bea Labikova, Germaine Liu, William Parker, Heather Saumer, Felicity Williams, Alex Samaras, Robin Dann, Thom Gill, Sahara Morimoto, Raphael Roter, Elizabeth Lima, Meghan Cheng - 2020-03-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women From Space Music Festival - Ingrid Laubrock, Kris Davis, Bea Labikova, Germaine Liu, William Parker, Heather Saumer, Felicity Williams, Alex Samaras, Robin Dann, Thom Gill, Sahara Morimoto, Raphael Roter, Elizabeth Lima, Meghan Cheng - 2020-03-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women From Space Music Festival - Ingrid Laubrock, Kris Davis, Bea Labikova, Germaine Liu, William Parker, Heather Saumer, Felicity Williams, Alex Samaras, Robin Dann, Thom Gill, Sahara Morimoto, Raphael Roter, Elizabeth Lima, Meghan Cheng - 2020-03-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Women From Space Music Festival - Ingrid Laubrock, Kris Davis, Bea Labikova, Germaine Liu, William Parker, Heather Saumer, Felicity Williams, Alex Samaras, Robin Dann, Thom Gill, Sahara Morimoto, Raphael Roter, Elizabeth Lima, Meghan Cheng - 2020-03-08 20:00:00

918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario

8 pm. $15, adv $12, festival pass for 4 nights $35, adv $32.

Info

918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario View Map
IWD
Critics' Picks
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
Google Calendar - Women From Space Music Festival - Ingrid Laubrock, Kris Davis, Bea Labikova, Germaine Liu, William Parker, Heather Saumer, Felicity Williams, Alex Samaras, Robin Dann, Thom Gill, Sahara Morimoto, Raphael Roter, Elizabeth Lima, Meghan Cheng - 2020-03-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women From Space Music Festival - Ingrid Laubrock, Kris Davis, Bea Labikova, Germaine Liu, William Parker, Heather Saumer, Felicity Williams, Alex Samaras, Robin Dann, Thom Gill, Sahara Morimoto, Raphael Roter, Elizabeth Lima, Meghan Cheng - 2020-03-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women From Space Music Festival - Ingrid Laubrock, Kris Davis, Bea Labikova, Germaine Liu, William Parker, Heather Saumer, Felicity Williams, Alex Samaras, Robin Dann, Thom Gill, Sahara Morimoto, Raphael Roter, Elizabeth Lima, Meghan Cheng - 2020-03-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Women From Space Music Festival - Ingrid Laubrock, Kris Davis, Bea Labikova, Germaine Liu, William Parker, Heather Saumer, Felicity Williams, Alex Samaras, Robin Dann, Thom Gill, Sahara Morimoto, Raphael Roter, Elizabeth Lima, Meghan Cheng - 2020-03-08 20:00:00