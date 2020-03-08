Women From Space Music Festival - Ingrid Laubrock, Kris Davis, Bea Labikova, Germaine Liu, William Parker, Heather Saumer, Felicity Williams, Alex Samaras, Robin Dann, Thom Gill, Sahara Morimoto, Raphael Roter, Elizabeth Lima, Meghan Cheng

918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario