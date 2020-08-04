Women In Song

Live-streamed festival. Toronto’s top world music artists in six 30-minute live stream sets. All of the artists will be accompanied by the world musical ensemble, Tamar Ilana & Ventanas. Noon-10:30 pm. Free.

12:00 – 12:30 p.m. – Tamar Ilana feat. Lia Grainger (Flamenco/World)

2:00 – 2:30 p.m. – Nastasia Y (Slavic soul)

4:00 – 4:30 p.m. – Eliana Cuevas (Latin jazz)

6:00 – 6:30 p.m. – Naghmeh Farahmand (Persian rhythms)

8:00 – 8:30 p.m. – Samidha Joglekar (Classical Indian)

10:00 – 10:30 p.m. – Lauren Barnett (Electro acoustic)