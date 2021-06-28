Women In Song: Summer Thunder

Livestreamed concert from an outdoor venue. Hosted by Afro-Indigenous, 2Spirit, queer activist Nenookaasi Ogichidaa, with OKAN (Afro-Cuban roots and jazz), Meesha Shafi (NeoSufi/Folk), Aline Morales (Afro-Brazilian percussion and song), Aqua Nibii Waawaaskone (IndigiBlues), and salsa dancer Dailyn Martinez of Shum de Salsa. Free, donations will be accepted through the FabCollab website, and 50% of all proceeds will go to Water First, an organization working to resolve water challenges in Indigenous communities. Jul 11 at 8:30-10:30 pm. https://www.fabcollab.ca