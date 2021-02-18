Women in the Works of Taras Shevchenko

The Shevchenko Museum presents a talk by Dr Maxim Tarnawsky, professor in the Dept of Slavic Languages and Literature, U of T. Taras Shevchenko (1814–1861), was a poet, painter and humanist, twice celebrated by UNESCO as a cultural leader of world acclaim, is universally recognized as one of the giants in humanity’s ceaseless struggle for freedom and justice. March 9 at 7 pm.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86578690541?pwd=d0t0dkxEeW5ZeTN2RHljdVVUU0MzZz09

Passcode: 574815