The Redwood's Women in Trades and Technology Conference is a one day conference that will allow those who identify as women to learn more about non-traditional careers in skilled trades and technology jobs that require certification, an apprenticeship and/or a college level education. There will be a key-note speaker and panel discussions; hands-on demonstrations by industry professionals; information provided by unions, colleges and associations; and registration for programs. Snacks and lunch will be provided for free, as well as free childcare available (maximum of 40 childcare spots available). The event will be happening in Metro Hall's Rotunda, which is on the main floor. 10 am-4 pm, Jun 16.

eventbrite.ca/e/women-in-trades-and-technology-conference-tickets-44409896195